Galentine's Day 2024: When is Galentine's Day and ideas to celebrate it; Is Galentine’s Day only for singles and girls

Happy Galentine's Day: Our girlfriends are the only people who understand us completely, our mood swings, our highs and lows, what we need on bad days, how we need to celebrate the good days, and more. With Valentine's Week being celebrated in full swing, it only makes sense to dedicate a day to our best friends and celebrate the love we share with them. We are talking about Galentine's Day. It is one of the most magical days of the year when we celebrate the platonic love and sisterhood between women (and friends of all genders, really) in our lives. Scroll through to learn all about Galentine's Day and how you should celebrate it with your favourite ladies. Know when is Galentine's Day, best ideas to celebrate it, and if the day is only for singles and girls. (Pixabay)

When is Galentine's Day?

Galentine's Day falls annually a day before Valentine's Day. It is on February 13. It is a friendship version of Valentine's Day and is celebrated with the seventh day of Valentine's Week - Kiss Day.

How to celebrate Galentine's Day with your girlfriends?

You can celebrate Galentine's Day the way you please with your best friends. While Valentine's Day plans are always extravagant with fancy dinner reservations, grand surprises or love confessions, Galentine's Day is about doing things the way your best friend and you like. so yeah, it can range from the fanciest dinner outing at a high-end restaurant to you just chilling with them at home in your PJs while eating ice cream and binge-watching your favourite shows. You can also go out for brunch, have your girls over for a chill wine and cheese night, exchange gifts, throw a Girls Only rager, book a spa day, go for a hobby class and more. Here are some of the ideas that would make it extra special.

Relax with Netflix and Wine

Netflix and Wine with your best friends is how you should spend Galentine's Day if you are not such big fans of crowded places. Get out your best jammies, face masks, manicure and pedicure essentials, takeout from your favourite restaurant, and wine you all prefer, and you are sorted for the day. Just put on a show or a movie and watch it while indulging in some self-care activities.

Go out for dinner in your best clothes

Take out your friends for a date night dressed in stunning clothes and full glam on Galentine's Day. You can catch up with them about everything happening in your lives and reminisce about the good memories you all share. All you need is to choose a dinner place that you all enjoy or that holds a special meaning in your lives.

Host a party with a theme

Nothing beats a themed party on Galentine's Day. To make it a success, start by finalising a theme you and your girlfriends would definitely enjoy. It can be 90s Bollywood, Barbie, favourite Marvel characters, iconic BTS memes, and more. Dress up according to the theme and enjoy the day doing activities you all enjoy, like decorating the place according to the theme, making themed snacks and drinks, and more. You can also arrange a personalised goodie bag and gift them to each other.

A day full of your favourite food and drinks

If you and your girls love food, this idea would be right up your alley. Spend the day cooking dishes, desserts and cocktails you all enjoy, and enjoy it all during lunch or dinner. You can even go on a picnic with the prepared items and add books, blankets and music to the mix.

Eat heart-shaped pizza while watching a classic

If you want to get super extra and cheesy on Galentine's Day with your best friends, heart-shaped pizzas and movies about love and friendship are the way to spend it. Make a pizza in a heart shape and decorate it with your favourite toppings. Once done, devour it with your girlfriends while watching classic movies and drinking wine. To make the vibes even cosier, watch it from a movie projector!

Is Galentine's Day only for girls and singles?

Galentine's Day is definitely NOT for just the singles and girls. While the name has gal in it, anyone and everyone can celebrate Galentine's Day. Whether you're single, coupled-up, stuck in a talking stage, or languishing away in a confusing set-up, Galentine's Day is a chance to celebrate meaningful relationships. It is a celebration of friendship and the people who stick by your side as romantic relationships come and go. That means you can celebrate with all your friends, no matter their genders, orientations, etc.