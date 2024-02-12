Happy Kiss Day 2024: Kiss Day is the seventh day of Valentine's Week. It falls right after Hug Day and a day before Valentine's Day. While the day of love - Valentine's Day - falls on February 14, the celebrations begin a week before with Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11 and Hug Day on February 12. Meanwhile, Kiss Day falls on February 13. On this special occasion, couples or people in love kiss to express their romantic feelings for each other. If you are celebrating Kiss Day with the ones you love, you can make it extra special by sending them heartfelt messages. Check out our curated list of wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and messages inside. Happy Kiss Day 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your partner on February 13. (HT Photo )

Happy Kiss Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

I cannot go a day without kissing you. Baby, you are my sunshine and the happiness of my life. Happy Kiss Day.

I always blush whenever I think of our first kiss. It will always be special to me more than anything. Happy Kiss Day.

Whenever I fall short of words while expressing my love for you, I kiss you so that you can feel it with your heart! Happy Kiss Day.

Our first kiss was the happiest day of my life. I promise to always love and cherish you. Happy Kiss Day, my love.

A kiss from you has the power to brighten up my days. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.

My eyes are always eager to see you, my ears are always eager to listen to you, and my lips are always eager to kiss you. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.

Every time you go through a difficult time, I promise to brush all your worries away with my kisses. Happy Kiss Day.

A day without kissing you feels incomplete. Your kisses are a promise of love. They fill my heart with love, hope and joy. Happy Kiss Day.

I promise to kiss you, love you and cherish you today, tomorrow and every day till eternity. Happy Kiss Day, my beloved.

Our kiss feels like the moon is kissing the sun. It is unbelievable, magical and ethereal. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.