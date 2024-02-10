World Marriage Day 2024: Date, history, significance; tips for happy marriage

World Marriage Day 2024: While they say, 'marriages are made in heaven', it requires commitment, respect, communication, and willingness to growth together for a marital union to sustain and succeed. Marriage is an important institution that brings stability, emotional support, and companionship in one's life. It also gives one an opportunity to build a family. World Marriage Day is celebrated annually on second Sunday of February. This year, it is being celebrated on February 11.(Pixabay)

World Marriage Day is celebrated on second Sunday of February every year to highlight the importance of a marital union and the beauty of being a lawfully wedded couple. It was established by Worldwide Marriage Encounter and honours the beauty of faithfulness, sacrifice, and joy in daily married life. (See pics | 5 signs that you are bored in your marriage)

World Marriage Day 2024 Date

The day is celebrated annually on second Sunday of February. This year, it is being celebrated on February 11.

History of World Marriage Day

The history of World Marriage Day goes back to 1981 when in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, requested the mayor, the governor, and the Bishop to proclaim St. Valentines Day as 'We Believe in Marriage Day'.

The idea was hugely successful and in the following year, 43 governors formally recognised the day and adopted it as World Marriage Day, to be observed every year on the second Sunday of February from year 1983 onwards. In 1993, Pope John Paul II bestowed his Apostolic Blessings on World Marriage Day (WMD), and now the celebrations of this special day have expanded around the world.

Significance of World Marriage Day

In modern times, marriages are crumbling apart due to communication issues, financial strain, and different priorities of couples. Increased individualism and changing gender roles are contributing to challenges in success of a marriage. These complex issues need to be addressed with proper communication, empathy and mutual efforts.

Tips to make your marriage work

Communicate: Spending time with each other and communicating regularly is the key to a happy marriage as it improves understanding and connection.

Mutual respect: Showing respect to each other's opinions and viewpoints andappreciating efforts can go a long way in success of a marriage.

Spend quality time: By prioritising each other and doing activities that strengthen the marital bond help create memories and clear misunderstandings.

Empathy: Practice empathy by listening to your partner's needs and emotions and try to understand their perspective.