Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When to install Lord Ganesha's idol at home? Sthapana timings, chaturthi tithi, shubh muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganeshotsav, is celebrated with fervour across India, especially in Mumbai. The day honours Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, and commemorates his birth anniversary. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, who was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. (PTI)

On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha, who was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. The festival is celebrated over a period of 10 days and ends with Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan. On Visarjan day, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water body. Ahead, learn about the shubh muhurat, sthapana timings, chaturthi tithi, and panchang for the day.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chaturthi tithi and panchang for the day

According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025 will be celebrated on August 27. Here are the chaturthi tithi timings and panchang for Ganesh Chaturthi:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 1:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 3:44 PM on August 27, 2025

Time to avoid moon sighting on August 26 - 1:54 PM to 8:29 PM

Time to avoid moon sighting on August 27 - 9:32 AM to 8:56 PM

Sunrise - 5:57 AM

Sunset - 6:48 PM

Moonrise - 9:28 AM

Vijay Muhurta - 2:31 PM to 3:22 PM

Ravi Yoga - 5:57 AM to 6:04 AM

Brahma Muhurta - 4:28 AM to 5:12 AM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh sthapana timings and shubh muhurat

The sthapana of Lord Ganesha's idol during Ganesh Chaturthi holds great significance. Therefore, knowing the correct timings will help you perform the puja on the auspicious day. The most auspicious time for Ganesh Puja is during madhyahna, the midday period, as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during this time.

According to Drik Panchang, on Ganesh Chaturthi, the madhyahna period, the time for installing the idol of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi, will be from 11:07 AM to 1:42 PM on August 27. You can install the idol of Ganpati ji during this period.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Visarjan?

According to the panchang, Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on Saturday, September 6.