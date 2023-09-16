Ganesh Chaturthi Sthapana 2023: Shubh muhurat to bring Ganpati Bappa home; rules to remember during Ganesh Utsav

The 10-day auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins on September 19 and ends on September 28 this year. Devotees mark the festival to celebrate Lord Ganesha's birth. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, Ganeshotsav, Vinayaka Chavithi and Ganesh Utsav, it falls on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. The 10-day celebrations begin with Avahana or Pran Pratishtha (performing Deep Prajwala, taking Sankalpa and bringing Lord Ganesha's idol home) and end with Ganesh Visarjan (immersing the idol inside the water).

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Sthapana Shubh Muhurat:

Know the Ganesh Chaturthi Sthapana muhurat and rules to remember during Ganesh Utsav. (Pexels)

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Ganesh Sthapana will last from 11:01 am till 1:43 pm. The shubh muhurat to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi starts at 02:09 pm on September 18 and will end on September 19 at 03:13 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi is from 12:39 pm on September 18 till 1:43 pm on September 19.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Rules:

Devotees should keep a few rules in mind while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Read through to know them.

1) Devotees should clean the puja area and their home thoroughly before Ganesh Sthapana on Ganesh Chaturthi day.

2) One can decorate the puja place inside their homes with flowers, rangoli, and traditional decorations.

3) Devotees should take Lord Ganesha's idol home for 1, 3, 7, or 10 days and place the ideal on a clean, decorated platform.

4) Prepare a special throne or platform for the idol. Keep in mind that the idol of Ganpati Bappa should be facing the North.

5) Avoid consuming onion and garlic after Ganpati sthapna whether it is for prasad or household consumption.

6) Avoid consuming any meat and alcohol during the 10-day festival.

7) While doing the Sthapana of the Lord Ganesha idol, the auspicious directions are east, west or northeast.

8) One should perform puja, recite Ganesh mantras, and read Ganesh Chalisa before the Sthapana to invite Ganpati Bappa inside your home.

9) While placing the idol of Lord Ganesha, keep in mind that his trunk should not point to the right. It represents his stubborn attitude or indicates difficult times. The trunk should always be positioned to the left - representing success and positivity.

