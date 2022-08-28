Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Go green this Ganesh Chaturthi with these eco-friendly idols

Go green this Ganesh Chaturthi with these eco-friendly idols

Published on Aug 28, 2022 05:58 PM IST

Want to bring Bappa home, yet be sensitive towards the environment? Try making a DIY idol using fruits and vegetables, paper mache, chocolate, seeds and more

ByAbigail Banerji

The festive season is nearing and creating your own Ganesh idol at home could be a fun project to involve the entire family. It is also a good way to get the kids involved and impart knowledge about your culture and religion. Here are some easy ways to make a Ganesh idol at home.

Chocolate Ganpati

A popular trend in the recent times, if you create a Bappa idol using chocolate, you can do the visarjan in milk and distribute it as prasad among the devotees.

Fruit and vegetable Ganpati

If you’re keeping the idol only for a few days, take the unusual route and make one with various durable fruits and veggies like watermelon, bottle gourd, capsicum and more. It is a sustainable way of creating a Bappa idol.

Shadu mati Ganpati

Stay true to the eco-friendly experience of Ganesh Chaturthi and get a shadu mati Ganpati from a store or create one by watching workshops online or attending one with your fam.

Dry fruit Ganpati

Take things to the next level by adding dry fruits to decorate your eco-friendly Ganpati. Almonds, cashews, pistachios and walnuts can be added to the trunk, hands, tusk and ears.

Paper mache Ganpati

If you want a feather light idol, make a paper mache Ganpati by using easily available materials such as old newspapers and textiles in a mix of adhesive like glue, starch or wallpaper paste.

Seed ball Ganpati

If you truly want to give back to Nature, this Ganpati idol is perfect for you, as it comes with a seed ball moulded inside. Take part in a unique visarjan by planting the idol in the soil and you would be happy to see a plant grow in a few days.

