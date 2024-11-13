Happy Children's Day 2024: 30+ wishes, images, greetings, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on November 14

Happy Children's Day 2024: Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas, is celebrated across the country on November 14. The day marks the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fond of children, and they lovingly called him Chacha Nehru. As we celebrate the special occasion, we decided to curate special wishes, greetings, social media status, and images. You can share it with your loved ones. Scroll down to check out these best wishes. Happy Children's Day 2024: Send these beautiful wishes, images, greetings, and quotes to your loved ones. (Canva)

Children's Day is annually celebrated in India on November 14. (Canva)

Happy Children's Day 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages and images for your loved ones

Wishing all the wonderful kids a day filled with love, happiness, and endless fun! Happy Children's Day.

The most precious thing in this world is a smile on a child's face. Happy Children’s Day.

Happy Children's Day to my little sunshine! You make every day brighter with your laughter and love. Keep shining and dreaming big.

Happy Children’s Day to your amazing kiddos! I hope their day is filled with giggles, playtime, and endless fun.

To the bundles of energy and endless possibilities, Happy Children's Day. Keep shining and spreading your magic.

This year. Children's Day falls on Thursday. (Canva)

Happy Children's Day to my favourite little humans! Hope you both get spoiled with love and treats today.

Happy Children’s Day! Your kids are so lucky to have you as their parent. Wishing them a day filled with all the magic of childhood.

Kids fill up our lives with their bright smiles and sunshine. Let's treasure them and love them unconditionally. Happy Children’s Day.

To my awesome firecrackers, Happy Children's Day. May your imagination run wild and your heart be full of joy today and always.

You bring so much joy to every little one around you. Keep spreading that love and happiness. Happy Children's Day.

Children's Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (Canva)

Happy Children's Day 2024: Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Children's Day. Let's protect and love the precious gems of our lives.

Let's keep the child in our hearts alive. Happy Children's Day.

Happy Children’s Day to the parents who made my childhood so special.

I pledge to fill up my children's lives with love, patience, and fun times.

Happy Children’s Day to the amazing teacher who nurtures young minds.

Happy Children’s Day to all the amazing little ones in our lives.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was fond of children and they lovingly called him Chacha Nehru. (Canva)

Children bring so much joy, wonder, and love to the world. Happy Children's Day to them.

Happy Children’s Day to all the amazing kids out there who will be our future leaders.

On Children’s Day, let’s celebrate every child's innocence, imagination, and boundless energy.

Keep dreaming big, little ones! Happy Children’s Day.

To the children who remind us to see the world through a lens of wonder and possibility: You are the real superheroes. Happy Children's Day.

Happy Children’s Day. May we always protect, nurture, and encourage the dreams of every child.

Children's Day is celebrated with cultural programmes in educational institutions.

Happy Children's Day 2024: Famous quotes

“Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow” - Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think” - Margaret Mead.

“Children are not things to be moulded, but are people to be unfolded” - Jess Lair.

“Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future” - John F Kennedy.

“The soul is healed by being with children” - Fyodor Dostoevsky.

“Children aren't coloring books. You don't get to fill them with your favourite colours” - Khaled Hosseini.

Happy Children's Day to you and your loved ones.

“If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales” - Albert Einstein.

“A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires” - Paulo Coelho.

“Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, they make this world a beautiful garden” - Khalil Gibran.

“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man” - Rabindranath Tagore.

“Children see magic because they look for it” - Christopher Moore.