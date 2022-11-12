Happy Children's Day: Best wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share on November 14

India marks Children's Day annually on November 14. This year, it falls on Monday. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru, because he was extremely fond of kids. He was the first Prime Minister of India and believed that children are the country's future and show the potential to contribute to the future course of our country. On Children's Day, schools organise cultural activities, children come dressed in colourful clothes, deliver special performances, and remember Jawaharlal Nehru's teachings and legacies.

Happy Children's Day. (HT Photo)

To celebrate Children's Day on November 14, we decided to list some best wishes, WhatsApp statuses and messages, greetings, images, quotes, and more to share with friends and family. Check them out below.

Children's Day Whatsapp Messages, Wishes, Status, Images, Quotes, Messages, and Wallpapers:

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Children's Day is marked on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. (HT Photo)

Children spread joy and happiness in every season as they are the most beautiful creation of God. Happy Children's Day.

"Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru. believed that children are the nation's future. (HT Photo)

Without children, the world would be devoid of sunshine, laughter, and love. That's why children are the most precious creation, and we should protect, guide and love them with all our might. Happy Children's Day!

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, they make this world a beautiful garden. Happy Children's Day.

Children's Day is marked on November 14. (HT Photo)

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – APJ Abdul Kalam.

The most precious thing in this world is a smile on a child's face. Happy Children's Day to every kid in the world.

On Children's Day, people remember Jawaharlal Nehru, his legacy and celebrate children. (HT Photo)

Let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let's make them feel precious in every way we can because they are our future. Happy Children's Day.

Every child is special! May the innocence they hold in their pure heart stay forever inside them and bring the best results. Happy Children's Day.

Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of India. (HT Photo)

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."- Rabindranath Tagore.

