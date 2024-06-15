Father's Day is celebrated annually across the globe on the third Sunday of June to honour our dads or father figures including - stepfather, grandfather, uncle, brother or any male guardian who helped in shaping our future. With hands calloused from toil and hearts vast as the open sea, our fathers and father figures not only guide us through the wilderness of life or shield us with their strength in a sheltering love canopy but are also the unsung heroes, the quiet pillars holding up the heavens of our dreams with their sacrifices being the silent anthems of our becoming. Happy Father's Day 2024: 20 top SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to wish your dad on Father's Day (Image by Freepik)

In their tender eyes we glimpse the boundless sky of possibilities while no warmth can match their embrace and in their footsteps, we tread paths of courage and grace, forever grateful for the sanctuary of their unwavering love. So, as we gear up to celebrate Father's Day on June 16 this year, check out this list of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook statuses to wish your dad or father figures a ‘Happy Father's Day’:

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Happy Father's Day, Dad! 🧡 You're my hero and my guide. Thanks for everything you do. 🌟 Happy Father's Day to my rock, my mentor, my friend. 🪨 Thank you for always being there. ❤️ Wishing a fantastic Father's Day to the man who has been my anchor in every storm. ⛵️ I love you, Dad! 🥰 Cheers to the best dad ever! 🥂 Happy Father's Day! Your love is my greatest treasure. 💎 Happy Father’s Day, Dad! 🧔 Your wisdom and strength inspire me every day. 🌠 To my superhero, Happy Father's Day! 🦸‍♂️ Your love makes everything better. 💖 Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me the meaning of strength and kindness. 🌿 Love you, Dad! 🌼 You’ve always been my guiding light, Dad. 🕯️ Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for everything. 🌟 Happy Father’s Day to the man who has always believed in me! 🌠 Your love and support are my strength. 💪 Happy Father's Day to my mentor and friend! 🎓 Your love has made me who I am today. 🙏 Wishing a wonderful Father’s Day to the man who taught me to dream big! ✨ Love you, Dad! 💖 Happy Father’s Day to the one who always has my back! 🎒 Your love and support mean everything. 💫 To my first hero and forever friend, Happy Father’s Day! 🛡️ Your love is my shield. 🌟 Happy Father's Day to the one whose love is a constant source of strength. 🪨 Thank you for being my rock. ❤️ Happy Father's Day, Dad! 🌟 Your love is my foundation, and your wisdom is my guide. 🏡 To my hero and my friend, Happy Father's Day. 🦸‍♂️ Your love and support mean everything to me. 💫 Happy Father's Day to the man who has been my anchor in every storm. ⛵️ Your strength inspires me every day. 💪 Happy Father’s Day to my incredible dad. 👏 Your love and sacrifice are the pillars of my strength. 🌿 To my first hero and forever friend, Happy Father’s Day! 🛡️ Your love is my shield. 🌟 Happy Father’s Day to my guiding star. 🌟 Your love and wisdom light my path. 🌌

Bonus: To my dearest dad, Happy Father’s Day! 💖 Your love is my greatest blessing and my eternal source of strength. 🌟