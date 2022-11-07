Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Best Gurpurab wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish loved ones

The festival of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak ji’s Prakash Utsav, is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar and usually falls in the months of October and November as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab will be celebrated on November 8, 2022 where it will be observed as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

People who follow Sikhism celebrate this festival to commemorate the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is the most important festival for the Sikh community and is celebrated with a lot of devotion and reverence.

Check out this collection of best wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Guru Nanak Gurpurab:

1. May the wisdom and guidance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji motivate you to realise your aspirations in life and assist you in preserving calm and composure. Best wishes for a joyous and prosperous Gurpurab to you and your family!

2. Waheguru ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

3. This Gurpurab, may the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji be showered upon you, and may he be your guiding star as you travel through life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

4. Let’s make today a happy and cheerful one! Let us celebrate the occasion of Guru ji’s birth and make a commitment to abide by the guidance he provided. Happy Gurpurab!

5. On this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji today and forever. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

6. May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji enlighten you and help you attain whatever you wish for. Happy Gurpurab!

7. Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May this Gurpurab bring you joy and happiness in life.

8. May the teachings of the Guru reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness and prosperity. Happy Gurpurab!

9. May Dev ji’s blessings and happiness surround you as we congregate to remember our beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab 2022!

10. May your be life full of joyful days and may you never encounter any adversity ever with Guru’s blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birthday. Happy Gurpurab 2022!