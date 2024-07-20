Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to honour your gurus

Happy Guru Purnima 2024: The auspicious festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated annually with grandeur. It is celebrated by the Buddhist community to commemorate the day Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. The festival is also known as Vyasa Purnima as it marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. This year, Guru Purnima falls on July 21. (Also Read | Guru Purnima 2024: When is Guru Purnima? Time, rituals, shubh muhurat, and all you need to know) Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Check out best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your gurus on July 21. (Freepik)

Guru Purnima is dedicated to our gurus and teachers, who guide us towards the right path in life. People mark this day by worshipping their gurus and thanking them for being the guiding light in their lives. You can also celebrate it by sending wishes, images, messages, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and SMS to your gurus and teachers. Check out here.

Happy Guru Purnima! Dear Guru, thank you for guiding us, inspiring us, and making us what we are today.

Happy Guru Purnima to you and yours from me and mine. Have a great day.

"There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fill you with so much quail shot that you can't move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies." - Robert Frost.

May your teachings continue to illuminate our paths. Happy Guru Purnima!

I wish you and your loved ones a blessed and joyful Guru Purnima. Thank you for being our guiding light.

"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." - Albert Einstein.

On this sacred day, I express my heartfelt gratitude to my Guru, who has always been my guiding light. Happy Guru Purnima!

Your teachings have been the light that has guided me through my darkest times. Thank you, Guruji. Happy Guru Purnima.

"The teacher is the one who gets the most out of the lessons, and the true teacher is the learner." - Elbert Hubbard.

Mistakes are a great teacher, but a teacher who warns us of the mistakes ahead is a great teacher. Happy Guru Purnima to all the gurus in our lives.