Guru Purnima 2024: When is it? Time, rituals and all that you need to know

Guru Purnima 2024: We all have certain beliefs and values that we abide by. And in all of our lives, there is at least one mentor who taught us about the way of seeking the greater good and knowing what is right. The value and belief system instilled in us is through the efforts of our mentors who are the gurus of our lives. Guru Purnima is dedicated to the gurus who teach us how to walk the right path and make the right choices in our lives. Guru also refers to a spiritual mentor who makes our lives better and enlightens us with their teachings. As we gear up to celebrate Guru Purnima for this year, here are a few things that we should know. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 21.(Unsplash)

Guru Purnima 2024: When is it?

This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 21. Guru Purnima falls on Sunday this year.

Guru Purnima 2024: Time and shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will start at 5:59 PM on July 20 and will end at 3:46 PM on July 21. Guru Purnima is also referred to as Vyasa Purnima. Vyasa Purnima is observed on the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, who was an author, as well as a character in the hindu epic Mahabharata.

Guru Purnima 2024: Rituals

According to Buddhism, on the day of Guru Purnima, Gautam Buddha delivered the first speech to his first five followers and formed the sangha or the community of disciples. On this day, Hindus wake up early and offer their puja to the Maha Guru. Through the recitation of Maha Gita, the Maha Guru is remembered, and his teachings are cherished. Flowers, gifts, prasad and charanamritha are parts of the ritual on this auspicious day. Ashrams dedicated to Veda Vyasa observe the day with Sandal pujas.