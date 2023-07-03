Guru Purnima 2023: Special and heartfelt ways to honour your guru on this auspicious occasion

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is a significant festival celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. It occurs on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June or July), with this year's Guru Purnima falling on July 3. This special day serves as an opportunity to honour and express gratitude towards the guru or spiritual mentor who imparts knowledge, guidance, and enlightenment. It is a time to acknowledge the significant role played by these teachers in our lives and show our deep appreciation for their wisdom and teachings. On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, there are numerous heartfelt ways to honour and express gratitude to your guru.(File photo)

If you're wondering how to make this Guru Purnima truly special, we have you covered. Here are some unique and heartfelt ways to honour your guru on this auspicious occasion and pay tribute to the guiding light in your life. (Also read: Guru Purnima 2023 date: Wishes, images, quotes, greetings to share )

Special Ways to Honour Your Guru

1. Express gratitude

Take the time to write a heartfelt letter or note expressing your gratitude to your guru. Share how their teachings have positively impacted your life and transformed your spiritual journey. You have the option to personally deliver the letter, write a digital message on social media platforms, or send it with the utmost love and respect.

2. Practice teachings in daily life

The greatest tribute to your guru is to apply their teachings in your daily life. Reflect on their guidance and strive to embody their wisdom, compassion, and virtues. Seek opportunities to be of service to others, practice mindfulness, and cultivate inner peace and harmony.

3. Share their teachings

Spread the wisdom and teachings of your guru by sharing them with others. You can organize a study group, conduct workshops, or simply have meaningful conversations where you discuss and reflect upon the profound teachings imparted by your guru.

4. Offer a token of appreciation

Show your love and respect by offering a thoughtful gift to your guru. It could be a symbolic item, a book that holds significance to their teachings, or any item that reflects their spiritual journey. The gesture itself carries the intention of honouring their presence in your life.

5. Dedicate a day of service

Devote Guru Purnima to serving others in need. Engage in acts of kindness, such as volunteering at a local shelter, feeding the hungry, or participating in community service projects. By selflessly serving others, you embody the teachings of your guru and spread their message of compassion and selflessness.

Remember, honouring your guru is a personal and heartfelt experience. Choose the ways that resonate with you and align with your relationship with your guru. Let your actions on Guru Purnima be a reflection of the profound impact your guru has had on your spiritual journey.

