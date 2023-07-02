Guru Purnima 2023 date: Wishes, images, quotes, greetings to share

Guru Purnima 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Guru Purnima is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. This day is dedicated to all the spiritual gurus and teachers who have guided us in the path of life. The teachers and the gurus form an important part of our lives. They guide us with their teachings and experiences, they teach us through our mistakes and help us navigate through life with our values and ethics intact. Guru Purnima is dedicated to those gurus who have been the guiding light in our lives. Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes, images, quotes, greetings to share

This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 3. Guru Purnima is celebrated by the Buddhist community of the world to commemorate the day Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima – the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

As we gear up to celebrate the day, here is a list of wishes, images and messages that you can share with your gurus and teachers and let them know their importance in your lives.

A guru is the teacher whom we need to guide us in this path of life. Happy Guru Purnima!

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” ― William Arthur Ward

Dear guru, without you, I would not have come this far in life. Thank you for teaching me everything I needed to know.

“There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fill you with so much quail shot that you can't move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies.” ― Robert Frost

Happy Guru Purnima to you and yours from me and mine. Have a great day.

“What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.” ― Karl Menninger

"The teacher is the one who gets the most out of the lessons, and the true teacher is the learner." - Elbert Hubbard

This Guru Purnima, let's pledge to remember the teachings we have received from our gurus and abide by them in life.

"Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges." - Joyce Meyer

Happu Guru Purnima to everyone!

Mistakes are a great teacher, but a teacher that warns us of the mistakes ahead is a greater teacher. Guru Purnima to those gurus of our lives.

