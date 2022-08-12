Happy Independence Day 2022: Famous quotes by India's freedom fighters that will pump up your patriotic spirit

Indian history is rid with famous events of retaliation and uprisings which eventually drove the Britishers out after 200 years of dominion and forced former viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, to free India on August 15, 1947 after giving the mandate to transfer the power to Indians. Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices of our valiant freedom fighters who stood up against the colonisers and even suffered harsh consequences unflinchingly, so that the later generations could breathe in free air.

Slaving for 200 years and claiming back our country makes us marvel at the great leaders. Check out these quotes by India's freedom fighters to pump up your patriotic spirit and share on SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status:

1. “Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.” ― Bhagat Singh

2. “An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

3. “The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.” ― Jawaharlal Nehru

4. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” ― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

5. “Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.” ― Subhas Chandra Bose

6. "Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" ― Chandra Shekhar Azad

7. “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai” ― Ramprasad Bismil

8. "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" ― Bal Gangadhar Tilak

9. "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action." ― Sarojini Naidu

10. “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free. Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls. Where words come out from the depth of truth, where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection. Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit. Where the mind is led forward by thee." ― Rabindranath Tagore

