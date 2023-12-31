Happy New Year 2024: 10 inspiring January quotes to start the New Year on a positive note

2024 is here. Like all firsts, the month of January brings a special feeling with it. A chance to set meaningful goals yet again and strive towards achieving them with renewed energy, January is an important month for reflection, resolutions, and also planning for personal growth. The month January was named after Janus, the Roman god of beginnings and transitions. The first month of the year gives strength for new beginning and turn a new page. It is also the time to forgo disappointments of the past year and wish for a better and brighter future. (Also read | Happy New Year 2024: 25 jokes, funny messages and quotes to share with your friends and family) As we embrace the new year, here are some inspiring January quotes that will make you work harder for your dreams and also motivate you to move forward with a fresh perspective(Freepik)

Many people set resolutions for achieving fitness, financial, and mental health goals in January. As we embrace the new year, here are some inspiring January quotes that will make you work harder for your dreams and also motivate you to move forward with a fresh perspective no matter the challenges ahead.

1. “January is the perfect time to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the year ahead.” – Oprah Winfrey

2. “In January, let go of the old; welcome in the new; and cherish the possibilities that lie ahead.” – Ernie J Zelinski, The Joy of Not Working

3. “The start of January marks a time to let go of regrets and embrace the opportunity to make things right.” – Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart (2018)

4. “Lots of people go mad in January. Not as many as in May, of course. Nor June. But January is your third most common month for madness.” – Karen Joy Fowler

5. “The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” – Josiyah Martin

6. January, the first month of the year. A perfect time to start all over again. Changing energies and deserting old moods. New beginnings, new attitudes.– Charmaine J Forde

7. Every man should be born again on January 1. Start with a fresh page. – Henry Ward Beecher

8. If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers… February is for doers. – Marc Parent

9. December is letting go, of all the past year’s fails, and starting anew in January, as time again chases its tail. – Stewart Stafford

10. “January is the threshold to new possibilities; dare to step forward and embrace the unknown.” – A.D. Posey, Poems from an Insomniac (2014)