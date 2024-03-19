Happy Nowruz 2024: Wishes, messages and images to share and celebrate the Persian New Year

Happy Nowruz 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Nowruz is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Usually, observed by people of the Persian community, Nowruz is an ancient festival with its roots in Zoroastrianism. Countries along the Silk Roads, including, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, India, Iran, Iraq, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan celebrate Nowruz with a lot of festivities. Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year which is considered extremely auspicious. Nowruz falls along the spring equinox and marks the beginning of the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar. This year, Nowruz will be observed on March 20. (Pinterest)

This year, Nowruz will be observed on March 20. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few wishes, messages and images that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones and wish them happiness, hope, prosperity and fortune.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Happy Nowruz: 5 Parsi delicacies to relish on Iranian New Year

Wishes to share with friends and family:

Happy Nowruz to you and your family. May this new year bring a lot of hope, fortune and success in your life.

“For last year's words belong to last year's language, And next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning." ― T.S. Eliot

This year, Nowruz will be celebrated on March 20.

Let's celebrate the ancient festival of Nowruz with food and festivities. There's no bigger joy than knowing that we can always start afresh.

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” ― Benjamin Franklin

Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year.

“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year's Day.” ― Edith Lovejoy Pierce

Nowruz is mainly observed by the countries along the Silk Route.

A new year brings the hope of starting something new and turning it over to the next chapter of our lives. May life guide us to our dreams.

“Each age has deemed the new-born year; the fittest time for festal cheer.” ― Sir Walter Scott

Have a happy and blessed Nowruz!

This Nowruz. I want to wish you a lot of success, fortune and hope as you walk towards your dreams and aspirations with newfound zeal.