Google Doodle celebrates Persian New Year ‘Nowruz 2024’ | All you need to know

Google Doodle on Tuesday marked ‘International Nowruz Day 2024’, which is a Persian New Year, an ancient Iranian festival celebrated on the vernal equinox, signifying the onset of spring. The word “Nowruz” means "new day" in Persian. The Doodle on Monday depicted “animal friends gathering in a flower-filled courtyard, to ring in the coming of spring under the blossoming tree.”(Google Doodle)

Iranian guest artist Pendar Yousefi created this Doodle. The artist wanted to evoke his “happy childhood memories of Nowruz.” The Doodle on Monday depicted “animal friends gathering in a flower-filled courtyard to ring in the coming of spring under the blossoming tree.”

“It’s a lively springtime festival that promotes peace, respect, kinship, and the harmony between life and nature,” according to Google Doodle's explanation of the Persian festival.

Google Doodles are brief and transient modifications made to the Google logo, commemorating local and worldwide events like holidays, important dates, and notable individuals who have impacted society.

These alterations can take various forms, including images, animations, slideshows, videos, and games, offering users a variety of immersive and interactive experiences.

Here's all you need to know about ‘Nowruz’

• With a history spanning over 3,000 years, Nowruz, the annual festival, finds its earliest roots in ancient Iran, known as Persia. Observed initially during the spring equinox, it signalled the onset of the blossoming season.

• Nowruz, celebrated on or near the astronomical vernal equinox (on or around March 21), signifies the arrival of spring. It is a significant cultural event, uniting diverse communities across regions and countries.

• Nowruz was officially recognised in 2016 as part of the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

• Embraced by more than 300 million individuals globally, its observance extends across various territories, including the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East, as highlighted by the United Nations.

• A central custom during this period was the coming together around ‘the Table’, decorated with symbolic items representing purity, vitality, and prosperity. Families gather to share a special meal with their loved ones.

• At the heart of the Nowruz celebrations lies the haft-sin tradition, where families arrange seven symbolic items signifying renewal and vitality.

• These items typically include wheat for new beginnings, wheat pudding for strength, olives for affection, berries for the dawn, vinegar for maturity, apples for beauty, and garlic for health.

• Exchanging gifts, particularly among children, is customary, often featuring artisan-made crafts. Additionally, the festivities encompass street performances, traditional music and dance, communal rituals involving water and fire, traditional sports, and the crafting of handicrafts.