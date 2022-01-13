Happy Pongal 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones on Pongal

Happy Pongal 2022: Pongal is a four-day-long auspicious festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. It usually falls in January when crops like rice, turmeric, and sugarcane, are harvested. This year, Pongal will be celebrated from January 14 to January 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Happy Pongal 2022.

People dedicate this festival to Lord Surya or the Sun God. Devotees prepare freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery in a new clay pot on Pongal. During the preparation, people let the milk spill over the pot. It is considered a sign of abundance and prosperity. Later, this concoction, known as Pongal, is topped with brown sugar, ghee, cashew nuts and raisins. Devotees offer the Pongal to the Sun God and then serve it on banana leaves to everyone at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Recipe: Here’s how to cook khichdi in North, East, West and South Indian styles

Pongal 2022 Best Wishes.

If you and your family are celebrating Pongal this season, here are some best wishes, greetings, images and messages that you can share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Here's how you can make the delicious Sakkarai Pongal

Pongal 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

I wish that this Pongal fills your life with love, happiness, prosperity, health and spirituality. Here's wishing you a very Happy Pongal!

Pongal is dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May this harvest festival fill your life with an abundance of joy and prosperity. Happy Pongal to you and your family.

May the sweetness of overflowing milk and sugarcane fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you and your family, Happy Pongal!

Pongal is a four-day-long auspicious festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This festive season, may every colour of love and happiness fill your home and heart. Happy Pongal!

May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth and prosperity. I wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Pongal!

May the almighty bless us all with health, wealth and prosperity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Sakkarai Pongal bring happiness and goodness to your life. Happy Pongal.

I hope that the sun brings you and your loved ones the rays of joy and happiness. Wishing you all a joyous Pongal.

Devotees offer Pongal to the Sun God on this festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Let us meet, greet and feast together and enjoy these beautiful, auspicious kolam decorations. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!

With great cheerfulness, zeal and brightest rays of joy and hope, I wish you and your family a very happy and prosperous Pongal.

Pongal will be celebrated from January 14 to January 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pongal is here, an occasion that will bring joy and happiness. So let's celebrate this season with enthusiasm. Happy Pongal!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON