Happy Republic Day 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta celebrate 73rd Republic Day

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today, on January 26. On this day, in 1950, the Indian Constitution came into effect. People across the country are celebrating the occasion with much pomp. Many celebrities also took to social media to mark the occasion, including Shilpa Shetty, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Nora Fatehi, Preity Zinta, Farah Khan and more. The stars celebrated Republic Day 2022 by posting special wishes on their Instagram page.

Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, shared a video with her 24 million strong Instagram family on Wednesday. The star wished them a happy Republic Day in the clip that had kids in the background dressed in tricolour.

Watch the video:

"Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy 73rd Republic Day. Grateful to be a part of a country that adopted the Constitution of India honouring the diversity of its citizens. Truly "of the people, for the people, and by the people". Jai Hind!," Shilpa's caption reads.

ALSO READ | Happy Republic Day 2022: Inspiring quotes by great leaders and images

The post shows Shilpa standing in front of a group of kids, wearing clothes in saffron, white and green shades. The video begins with Shilpa wishing her followers, "Aap sabhi ko Ganatantra Divas ki bahut bahut shubh kamnayein. Happy Republic Day." The star with the kids then says, "Jai Hind."

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu also had a special wish for her followers. The official page of Miss Universe posted a picture of the 21-year-old beauty queen holding the Indian national flag and wearing a saffron ensemble.

See the post:

Nora Fatehi, who is holidaying in Dubai, also wished her followers on the occasion of Republic Day. She posted pictures of herself dressed in Indian ethnic wear and captioned it, "Happy Republic Day."

See her post below:

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Preity G Zinta celebrated Republic Day by posting a photo of herself with the Indian flag and wishing her fans. "Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians #JaiHind," she captioned the post.

Filmmaker Farah Khan also had a special wish for her followers. She posted an adorable throwback click of her three kids, dressed in clothes that depicted the colours of the national flag. "The picture says it all #happyrepublicday," she wrote as the caption.

India marks January 26 as its Republic Day every year. While the nation gained independence from the British Raj in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Indian Constitution came into effect, and India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic.