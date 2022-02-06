Happy Rose Day 2022: Wishes, images and quotes to send to your beloved

Happy Rose Day 2022: It is that time of the year again. Valentines' week is making its way to us, and it is turning the world into shades of bright red – the colour of love. Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on February 14 every year throughout the world. Is preceded by Rose Day on February 7, which marks the beginning of the Valentines week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Valentine's Week: Rose Day to Kiss Day, significance and all you need to know

Rose day is the celebration of love, life, zeal and passion. People express love for their beloved in a lot of ways – through gifts, letters, songs, poems and many more. We have curated a few wishes, images and quotes which you can shared with your near and dear ones, friends and lover and celebrate the day of love, life and passion.

Life is full of thorns; but with you beside me, it's just a garden of roses. Happy Rose Day!

"True love is like little roses, sweet, fragrant in small doses." - Ana Claudia Antunes.

Happy Rose Day 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May the zeal, passion and the immense love for life stay with you forever. Happy Rose Day.

"When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace." - Jimi Hendrix

Happy Rose Day 2022

This Rose Day, I promise to stay by you, through sickness and happiness, and everything in between.

"The red rose whispers of passion, and the white rose breathes of love; O, the red rose is a falcon, and the white rose is a dove." - John Boyle O'Reilly.

Happy Rose Day 2022

"Won’t you come into the garden? I would like my roses to see you." – Richard Brinsley Sheridan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Happy Rose Day 2022

Roses may wither, but my love and passion for you is immortal. Happy Rose Day. Have a beautiful day ahead.

"Life is a flower of which love is the honey." - Victor Hugo.

Happy Rose Day 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this rose, I announce that from today, my heart belongs to you. Happy Rose Day!

This Rose Day, I wish that you have a life as beautiful as the roses.

"It’s the time you spent on your rose that makes her so important." - Antoine De Saint Exupéry.

Happy Rose Day 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this rose, I announce that from today, my heart belongs to you. Happy Rose Day!

This Rose Day, I wish that you have a life as beautiful as the roses.

"It’s the time you spent on your rose that makes her so important." - Antoine De Saint Exupéry.|#+|

To my beloved, who made my life a garden of roses after coming into it. Happy Rose Day.

With you around, my heart beats faster and my smile gets bigger. Happy Rose Day to the one who made my life so beautiful.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON