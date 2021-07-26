Happy Shravana 2021: Dates, time and significance of the month of Sawan

Sawan or Shravana is the fifth month of the Hindu solar calendar. This month is devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva. It is believed that those who dutifully worship Lord Shiva during this month are bestowed with success, happiness and prosperity. This year Sawan started on Sunday, July 25.

The Mondays (Somwars) of this month are called Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar and have special significance. Devotees fast during this period, and some even go on to fast from the first Monday to the coming fifteen weeks, and this is known as Solah Somwar Vrat.

Start Date

This year, the month of Sawan starts from Sunday, 25 July 2021 and will end on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

First Shravan Somwar Vrat: July 26, 2021, Monday

Second Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 2, 2021, Monday

Third Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday

Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday

Shravana Ends: August 22, 2021, Sunday

During this month devotees usually bathe, visit the temple, perform puja and so on, but this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic it is best to stay indoors and observe the festival by doing puja at home and offering water, milk, flowers, bel patra on the Shivling and reciting the vrat katha from the safety of one's home. Worshippers chant prayers including Maha Mrutyunjay mantra and Om Namah Shivaya. While most devotees fast on the Mondays, several also fast throughout the month.

Kanwar Yatra (pilgrimage) to Haridwar also takes place during this period, which the devotees carry out every year. They also take a holy dip in the river Ganga there. This time, however, given the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Uttarakhand government called off the Yatra.

Worshippers also chant mantras

During this month, upon their visits to the temple, the worshippers chant the Maha Mrutyunjay mantra to please Lord Shiva. They also chant Om Namah Shivaya, which means: I bow to you O Supreme Lord, the one who exists in my consciousness.

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON