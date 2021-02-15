Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Messages, GIFs, quotes to share on WhatsApp-Facebook
- Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Vasant Panchami to your family and friends as spring blooms prosperity all around
Spring is considered to be the ‘King of all seasons’ and springtime is a symbol of prosperity with the festival of Vasant Panchami considered by Hindus as extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (griha pravesh). Vasant Panchami is also believed to be the day when Saraswati was born and so the day is sometimes referred to as Saraswati Jayanti where people worship her to seek her blessings for giving them wisdom.
Sarasvati is the Hindu Goddess of speech, knowledge, music and art who provides voice, intelligence, force and glory. This festival marks the beginning of Spring season in India and the blooming of the mustard flowers.
Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Vasant Panchami to your family and friends as spring blooms prosperity all around:
This year Vasant Panchami shall be observed on February 16, 2021. The Panchami Tithi shall start at 3.36 am on February 16 and will continue till 5.46 am on February 17.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magha Ganesh Jayanti 2021: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magha Ganesh Jayanti 2021: History, significance and all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Messages, GIFs, quotes to share on WhatsApp-Facebook
- Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Vasant Panchami to your family and friends as spring blooms prosperity all around
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasant Panchami 2021: Date, Saraswati puja time, history and Spring celebration
- Vasant Panchami 2021: Here’s all you need to know about the date, history, significance, celebration of the Spring season in India and what time is the shubh muhurat for performing Saraswati puja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Celebrating the season of love from the comfort of home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: The history, significance surrounding V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Week 2021: Quotable quotes to share with your partner this Kiss Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day scam: Fake website imitates jewellery brand, phishes couples
- Recently, the famous jewellery brand Pandora became a victim of malicious online phishing scam when people were sent emailers by a fake website trying to copy the jewellery brand. The fake website showed Pandora products at an unreasonably low rate during Valentine's week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will you be my quarantine?' Valentine's Day cards amid coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day and Covid wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
- Hug Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Hug Day to your girlfriend or boyfriend or even a friend who is away during the Covid-19 lockdown and exchange a silent token of love this Valentine Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
- Promise Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a happy Promise day to your loved one and strengthen the romantic bond with bae
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Unique gifting ideas to make your loved one feel special
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week
- Make your valentine feel more special and express your love this Teddy Day with heartfelt notes and wishes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week
- This chocolate day, along with the sweets, send sweet nothings to your favourite person and express your feelings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox