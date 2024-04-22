 Happy World Book Day 2024: 30 powerful quotes by renowned authors to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day - Hindustan Times
Happy World Book Day 2024: 30 powerful quotes by renowned authors to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2024 09:35 PM IST

On World Book and Copyright Day 2024, celebrate the profound impact that books and reading have on us with this list of 30 powerful quotes by renowned authors

Celebrated every year on April 23, World Book and Copyright Day or World Book Day is an occasion to promote the joy of books and the art of reading where the date was selected by UNESCO to pay homage to renowned literary figures including William Shakespeare, Miguel Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega and as serial bibliophiles, we too can't help but celebrate the profound impact that books and reading have on our lives, minds and souls. If you, like us, enjoy the company of books more than the company of humans, you can vouch for the unique ability that the books have to both entertain and teach.

Happy World Book Day 2024: 30 powerful quotes by renowned authors to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day (Image by Freepik)
Happy World Book Day 2024: 30 powerful quotes by renowned authors to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day (Image by Freepik)

These bundles of ink on paper are not just a means of exploring realms beyond our personal experience through exposure to different authors, universes and cultures but also a means of accessing the deepest recesses of our inner selves. As this Tuesday i.e. World Book Day marks worldwide celebrations to recognise the scope of books as a link between the past and the future, along with being a cultural and generational bridge, check out this list of 30 powerful quotes by renowned authors:

  1. "A room without books is like a body without a soul." - Marcus Tullius Cicero
  2. "Books are a uniquely portable magic." - Stephen King
  3. "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." - Dr. Seuss
  4. "A book is a dream that you hold in your hand." - Neil Gaiman
  5. "There is no friend as loyal as a book." - Ernest Hemingway
  6. "Books are the mirrors of the soul." - Virginia Woolf
  7. "The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid." - Jane Austen
  8. "A book is a garden, an orchard, a storehouse, a party, a company by the way, a counselor, a multitude of counselors." - Charles Baudelaire
  9. "Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination, and the journey. They are home." - Anna Quindlen
  10. "Reading is a conversation. All books talk. But a good book listens as well." - Mark Haddon
  11. "Books can be dangerous. The best ones should be labeled 'This could change your life.'" - Helen Exley
  12. "A book is the only place in which you can examine a fragile thought without breaking it." - Edward P. Morgan
  13. "Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers." - Charles William Eliot
  14. "The book you don't read won't help." - Jim Rohn
  15. "Books are a refuge, a sort of cloistral refuge, from the vulgarities of the actual world." - Walter Pater
  16. "A house without books is like a room without windows." - Heinrich Mann
  17. "Books are the carriers of civilization. Without books, history is silent, literature dumb, science crippled, thought and speculation at a standstill." - Barbara Tuchman
  18. "A book is the most effective weapon against intolerance and ignorance." - Lyndon B. Johnson
  19. "Books are the compasses and telescopes and sextants and charts which other men have prepared to help us navigate the dangerous seas of human life." - Jesse Lee Bennett
  20. "Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body." - Joseph Addison
  21. "A book is like a garden carried in the pocket." - Chinese Proverb
  22. "The reading of all good books is like a conversation with the finest minds of past centuries." - René Descartes
  23. 'That's the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet'' - Jhumpa Lahiri
  24. ''Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world'' - Malala Yousafzai
  25. "You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me'' - C.S. Lewis
  26. “So many books, so little time.” ― Frank Zappa
  27. “Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” ― Mark Twain
  28. “If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.” ― Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood
  29. “If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all.” ― Oscar Wilde
  30. “Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.” ― Neil Gaiman, Coraline

Happy World Book Day 2024: 30 powerful quotes by renowned authors to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day
