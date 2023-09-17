Hartalika Teej 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones

Hartalika Teej 2023: The auspicious festival of Hartalika Teej is just around the corner and all Hindu married women are busy making preparations. Hartalika Teej honours the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Bhadrapada. This year it is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm on September 18. On this day, women observe a fast and adorn themselves in clothes of red and green colour. They also offer prayers for their family, including their husbands, and worship the idols of Shiva and Parvati. Unmarried women often fast to ask the gods for a good husband. Hartalika Teej is considered to be one of the most important festivals in Bihar, the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Hartalika Teej 2023: Wishes, images, messages, quotes to share with loved ones(HT Photo)

In Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Hartalika Vrat is called Gowri Habba. Women observe Swarna Gowri Vratha on this day and offer prayers to Goddess Gowri for a happy marriage. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here is a list of some thoughtful wishes, images, messages and greetings to make this festival more special for your loved ones. (Also read: Hartalika Teej 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of the festival )

Hartalika Teej 2023 Images, Wishes, Greetings, Messages:

On this auspicious day of Hartalika Teej, may your bond with your spouse be as strong and eternal as the love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Teej!

Hartalika Teej is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily by married women. (HT Photo)

May the swings of joy, the melody of love, and the fragrance of flowers fill your life with immense happiness on Hartalika Teej. Enjoy the festivities to the fullest!

On the holy occasion of Hartalika Teej, may Lord Mahadev bless you and your wife with happiness, peace, good health, love, wealth and prosperity.

The festival is dedicated to the reunion of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. (HT Photo)

As you fast and pray on this special day, may your wishes and desires be fulfilled. Sending you heartfelt Hartalika Teej wishes for a blissful and prosperous life ahead.

Wishing you a very warm and Happy Hartalika Teej blessed with good fasting and great feasting and lots of memories with your loved ones.

Married women observe a day-long fast and offer prayers for the well-being of their husbands. (HT Photo)

Teej is a day to celebrate the strength and resilience of women. May you continue to inspire and shine brightly like Goddess Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May your Teej fast and all your prayers become fruitful and you get a successful, long-lasting, and prosperous married life. Happy Teej!

Women dress in traditional attire, wear bangles, and apply mehndi (henna) on their hands. (HT Photo)

On this auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej, may your home be filled with laughter, love, and togetherness. Wishing you a wonderful celebration with your loved ones.

Temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are decorated and visited by devotees. (HT Photo)

Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Hartalika Teej.

The festival is particularly popular in North India, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. (HT Photo)

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessing and you enjoy a happy and peaceful married life!

