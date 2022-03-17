Holi 2022: Wishes, images and messages to share with your loved ones

Holi 2022: The celebration of colours is here. Holi, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, is awaited every year to to celebrated with friends, family and near and dear ones. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18. Every year, a day before Holi, Choti Holi is celebrated to worship the tale of how Lord Vishnu saved his devotee – Prahlad – from the clasps of the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika. Holi is celebrated with a lot of colours, lights, happiness and togetherness.

Holi also comes with a lot of lip-smacking food and drinks. Holi special thandaai and bhang are famous all over the world. This day also sees lots of homecoming from people who are stationed in other cities due to work or studies. This is the day when people gather around, play with colours, and enjoy lots of food together.

ALSO READ: Choti Holi 2022: History, theme and significance of the day

We have curated a list of wishes that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones and share your good wishes with them on this auspicious day.

Happy Holi. May your life be forever filled with a range of colours and happiness.

This Holi, let your family be filled with success, joy, prosperity and let evil never come anywhere nearby.

Just like Prahlad defeated the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika through his immense faith in Lord Vishnu, may your life also be filled with goodness.

You are the colour to my life and the joy to my heart. Happy Holi!

Evil can prevail all over, but the ultimate win will always be of truth, faith and prosperity. Keep your faith in the Lord. Happy Holi.

Burn the ego and with it, all negative energy in the fire of Holika Dahan. Let this Holi be a fresh start of all things great in your life.

With water pistols, water balloons and a lot of colours, kickstart Holi with celebrations and joy.

Happy Holi to you and your family. May you celebrate the day with joy, laughter and togetherness.

This Holi, may evil leave your home and may prosperity and joy walk in. Happy Holi.

Over a glass of thandaai and a platter of lip-smacking dishes, may you celebrate Holi with a lot of happiness.

