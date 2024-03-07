Holi 2024: When is Chhoti Holi? All that you need to know

Holi 2024: The festival of colours is almost here. March is the month of festivals, and we cannot keep calm already. Holi is celebrated all over the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. It is that time of the year when people smear colours on each other's faces. The streets deck up in colours and lights and happiness prevail everywhere. Holi is one of the largest festivals celebrated all throughout the country. This auspicious day is dedicated to the sacred bond shared by Lord Krishna and Radha. It also commemorates that good will always triumph over evil. Chhoti Holi for this year will be observed on March 24.

Holi is around the corner for this year, and we are excited already. The day before Holi is celebrated as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi. The day of Holi is often referred to as Badi Holi. As we gear up to observe the auspicious day, here are a few things we need to know about Chhoti Holi.

When is Chhoti Holi?

Chhoti Holi is advised to be observed during Pradosh Kal when Purnimasi Tithi is still there. Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi for this year will be observed on March 24. The auspicious day falls on a Sunday. According to Drik Panchang, Purnima Tithi will begin at 9:54 AM on March 24 and will end at 12:29 PM on March 25.

The preparations of Holika Dahan start a few days early with people collecting twigs, branches, dried leaves and making a leap in their courtyard. On the day of Chhoti Holi, they light up the heap. Before that, they also chant mantras to let go of everything evil and embrace goodness. As the fire lights up, people believe in the triumph of goodness over evil. Chhoti Holi is also celebrated during the transition from winter to the spring season. The fire represents an offering to the gods and goddesses above for a bountiful harvest for the year.