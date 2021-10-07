Inside Shilpa Shetty’s Shardiya Navratri puja at home

The festive season is here. With Shardiya Navratri, the celebrations have started in each and every corner of the country. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur in most of the states of India, and the snippets from the homes of the celebrities prove that they are welcoming the festival with a lot of fun, as well.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty kickstarted the festivities in his home by worshipping goddess Durga in a homely fashion. The actor shared glimpses from her puja at home on her Instagram profile and they are making us get into the festive mood.

On Thursday, Shilpa performed a puja at home and wished her Instagram family a festive Shardiya Navratri. The actor shared a short Instagram video in which she shared sneak peeks of the puja. The video features a miniature idol of the goddess adorned in flowers. In a small corner of her home, Shilpa decorated the idol with mango leaves, which are considered auspicious in the Hindu tradition, garlands and a lot of Styrofoam-designed decorative items.

The video is giving us all the puja vibe we need to feel festive. Beside the idols, small copper pots are kept and adorned in crimson with the auspicious swastik sign. “Shardiya Navratri ki aap sabhi ko dher saari shubhkaamnayein. Durga Maa ka aashirwaad hum sab par hamesha banaa rahe (Many greetings of Shardiya Navratri. May the blessings of goddess Durga always be on us),” Shilpa wrote.

She also added a Sanskrit chant used in worshipping the goddess – “Sarva Mangala Maangalye, Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanye Trayambake Gauri, Narayani Namostute.”

Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga. The nine-day festival worships all the nine forms. This year, Shardiya Navratri started on October 7 and will go on till October 15. The festivities start with the devotees placing an earthen pot filled with soil and grains and an auspicious thread tied on its neck. The earthen pot, also known as kalash, is worshipped for the next nine days.

