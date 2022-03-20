International Day of Happiness 2022: Yoga tips to boost overall happiness

International Day of Happiness 2022: Are you happy? This simple question may not be so easy to answer considering everyone has a different idea of happiness. Yet, happiness is often considered a combination of how satisfied one is with life and how one feels on everyday basis in general - negative or positive. Some situations may make one feel temporarily sad and others could make one feel elated for a specific time period, but to feel joyous, content and happy most of the times, one needs to look within, say spiritual and yoga experts. (Also read: World Happiness Report 2022: The top ten happiest countries of the world)

On International Day of Happiness, we asked Yoga Master and Lifestyle Coach Grand Master Akshar what happiness is and how can one boost it in long run with yogic practices.

"Happiness should transcend a mere mood and should be a way of life. To remain positive, with a happy outlook, gives the mind the strength and energy to intelligently tackle our day to day lives," says the Yoga guru.

For staying positive and happy, it is imperative to keep the mind in positive frame of mind as when we are feeling negative, our hormone levels are not optimal and our immunity weakens, thus making us susceptible to allergies and illness, according to Grand Master Akshar. The expert says Yoga can set the processes of the body right which in turn makes sure the mind is in right space to find happiness.

"Yogic practices are a holistic approach to an individual's health. It ensures that the physicals aspects such as asanas help not only maintain fitness but also enhance the functioning and health of our internal organs. This in turn ensures that all the metabolic processes are running well, giving the practitioner good everyday health," says the Yoga Guru.

"When the body is cared for, the mind has the space and energy to find happiness. Yoga also tends to mental health through pranayama and meditation practices. It is the teachings of Yoga that health is not merely of the physical body but of the mind as well," he adds.

How Yoga can help you stay positive

According to Grand Master Akshar, a positive attitude is instilled through Yogic lifestyle, activities and practices.

"When we practice Yoga, we are blessed with physical and mental health and happiness is a by product of the state of living," he says.

"Yoga is the means to mindfully spend time with your body and in return replenish and nourish the mind and spirit. A healthy body gives way to a happy disposition," says Akshar.

Here are the asanas and meditation that could help boost happiness as per the Yoga expert.

* Through the practices of various asanas such as PadaHasthasan, Paschimottanasana, Halasana, Adho Mukhi Swanasana, etc. one can experience the balancing of the body and the rush of endorphins that fill us with joy.

* Meditative practices such as Aarambha Dhyan help you exhale out your negativity and inhale, attract and harbour positivity.

Make happiness an everyday practice

Like Yoga, happiness too must be an everyday practice that we imbibe into our lives.

"Today is commemorative of a wonderful practice, to bring a state of happiness into our lives, let this mindfulness extend beyond this day and be a part of us throughout our lives," says Grand Master Akshar.

