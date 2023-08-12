International Left-Handers Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and everything you need to know

International Left-Handers Day celebrates the uniqueness of left-handed individuals worldwide. It's a day to raise awareness about the challenges and accomplishments of left-handers, promoting inclusivity and understanding in a predominantly right-handed world. This day is a wonderful occasion to honour our left-handed friends and family since just 10% of people worldwide are left-handed. On this day, people come together to recognise and appreciate the diversity of skills, talents, and perspectives that left-handers bring to various fields and activities. It's a recognition of the unique talents, perspectives, and contributions that left-handers bring to fields ranging from art and science to sports and everyday life, reminding us all of the beauty in diversity. Scroll down to know more about this day.

When is International Left-Handers Day 2023

International Left-Handers Day provides an opportunity to share stories, break down misconceptions, and appreciate the contributions of left-handers in different aspects of society.(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Left-Handers Day is celebrated annually on August 13.

History of International Left-Handers Day

International Left-Handers Day was first observed in 1976, initiated by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Left-Handers Club. This day was established to raise awareness about the challenges and experiences faced by left-handed individuals in a predominantly right-handed world. The aim was to address the historical biases and prejudices associated with left-handedness, as well as to celebrate the unique skills and perspectives that left-handers bring to various fields.

International Left-Handers Day 2023 theme

The focus of International Left-Handers Day 2023 centres around the theme of "Left-Handers in Sports." This theme acknowledges and honours the numerous left-handed sports personalities who have excelled in their respective fields. Legends like Diego Maradona, Pele, and Lionel Messi stand as prime examples of remarkable left-handed athletes in the realm of football.

Significance of International Left-Handers Day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Left-Handers Day holds significant importance as it highlights the challenges and accomplishments of left-handed individuals in a predominantly right-handed world. It aims to raise awareness about the unique experiences faced by left-handers and promote inclusivity, understanding, and appreciation for their distinctive talents and contributions across various fields, reminding us of the diversity that enriches our global community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON