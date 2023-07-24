Spice up your bond: 8 exciting couple activities to ignite passion and deepen your connection

Are you hoping to rekindle the romance in your relationship and deepen the depths of your bond? We are all aware that a successful and enduring relationship depends on keeping a strong and passionate bond with our partners. Whether you're just starting a relationship or have been together for a while, adding exciting couple activities may do wonders for enhancing your emotional and physical chemistry. There are a variety of fun activities you can do as a couple to strengthen your bond and take your relationship to thrilling new levels, from experiencing the great outdoors to finding common hobbies and pushing your limits. Let's dive in and discover the secrets to keeping the flame alive and the love burning bright. (Also read: 10 examples of how your partner may be gaslighting you in a relationship ) Whether you're embarking on a new adventure or rekindling old flames, these activities will bring you closer together. (Unsplash/Jonathan Borba)

Exciting couple activities to reconnect and revitalise

Amanda Twiggs Johns, Certified Marriage and Relationship Coach, shared in her recent Instagram post eight thrilling activities for couples that are guaranteed to ignite passion and strengthen your connection.

1. Unleash your desires

Try role-playing or experimenting with different types of intimacy. Explore your fantasies, communicate your desires, and embrace new levels of passion and connection.

2. Go on an adventure

Plan a spontaneous day trip or vacation together to a new and exciting destination. Embrace the thrill of exploring uncharted territory and create unforgettable memories that will reignite the spark in your relationship.

3. Dance to a new beat

Take a dance class together and learn a new style of dance. Feel the rhythm, embrace the closeness, and let the music guide you to a deeper connection on the dance floor and beyond.

4. Cook together

Take a cooking class together and learn to make a new type of cuisine. Discover the art of culinary creation, savour the flavours, and enjoy the satisfaction of cooking up a delicious feast together.

5. Go on a romantic retreat

Plan a romantic weekend getaway (or staycation!) at a bed and breakfast, cosy cabin or even your bedroom. Indulge in relaxation, pampering, and uninterrupted quality time to reconnect and rediscover the passion in your relationship.

6. Share words of love

Write love letters to each other and exchange them on a special occasion. Pour your heart onto paper, express your deepest feelings, and let the power of written words reignite the flame of love.

7. Dream together

Create a vision board together of your shared goals and dreams for the future. Manifest your aspirations, visualize your journey together, and solidify your bond as you work towards a future filled with love and fulfilment.

8. Disconnect to reconnect

Have a "tech-free" day or weekend where you disconnect from all electronic devices and focus on each other. Rediscover the lost art of conversation, engage in meaningful connections, and nurture the intimacy that lies within your presence.

