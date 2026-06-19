International Yoga Day 2026: When is Yoga Day? Know date, theme, significance, history and more

International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga is a gift of ancient Indian traditions, and has emerged as one of the most trusted means to achieve physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Every year, on June 21, International Yoga Day is observed worldwide, bringing together millions of people.

International Yoga Day 2026: Celebrate the day on June 21, Sunday. (Pixabay)

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The word Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’ meaning ‘to join’, ‘to yoke’, or ‘to unite’. It symbolises the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

International Yoga Day 2026: Theme

The word Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’ meaning ‘to join’, ‘to yoke’, or ‘to unite’. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} In 2026, the theme for Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’ It aims to highlight yoga’s immense potential to boost vitality, resilience, and independence in ageing adults. It also reinforces its role as a cornerstone of preventive healthcare and holistic wellness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2026, the theme for Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’ It aims to highlight yoga’s immense potential to boost vitality, resilience, and independence in ageing adults. It also reinforces its role as a cornerstone of preventive healthcare and holistic wellness. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the significance of the theme, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said, “The theme for this year holds immense relevance today. As life expectancy continues to rise, it is vital that we learn the art of ageing gracefully and healthily – a concept beautifully exemplified in India's ancient civilisation, where our sages and yogis sustained longevity and vibrant health through the power of yoga and spiritual discipline.” International Yoga Day 2026: History and significance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the significance of the theme, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said, “The theme for this year holds immense relevance today. As life expectancy continues to rise, it is vital that we learn the art of ageing gracefully and healthily – a concept beautifully exemplified in India's ancient civilisation, where our sages and yogis sustained longevity and vibrant health through the power of yoga and spiritual discipline.” International Yoga Day 2026: History and significance {{/usCountry}}

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This year marks the 12th annual celebration of International Yoga Day. The idea to celebrate Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014.

People take part in a yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day. (PTI)

In his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, PM Modi said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action…a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.”

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Later, recognising yoga’s immense universal appeal, the UN adopted a resolution and declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

The day highlights the importance of yoga and promotes its benefits for the mind, body, and soul. Practising yoga promotes flexibility, strength, mindfulness, and stress management, helping individuals lead healthier and more balanced lives. By celebrating International Yoga Day, people across the world are encouraged to incorporate yoga into their daily routines and raise awareness about its role in preventing lifestyle-related illnesses.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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