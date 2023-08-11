International Youth Day 2023: The youth are the backbone of the country. The strength, resilience and dedication of the youth can drive major to minor changes in the world. We rely on youth power to change, mend and repair things in our lives. The issues faced by youth also require to be addressed diligently by society. International Youth Day is dedicated to creating awareness about the problems faced by the youth and to create the drive to make things better, easier and successful for them. From the concerns to the problems, this day is observed only for the youth.

International Youth Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages to share with friends

International Youth Day will be celebrated on August 12. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few wishes, messages and images that you can share with the youth of the family and let them know of the power and responsibilities they hold.

Happy International Youth Day. This day is dedicated to you, to me and to all the young people of the world.

The foundation of every state is the education of its youth. - Diogenes

International Youth Day is dedicated to the youths of the world.

May we never forget the responsibilities that have been bestowed on us and fulfill them to perfection. Happy International Youth Day.

There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age. - Sophia Loren

International Youth Day will be celebrated on August 12.

On this special day, let's pledge to work together in making the world a better place for everyone to live and thrive.

Good habits formed in youth make all the difference. - Aristotle

International Youth Day addresses the concerns of the youth.

Youth is happy because it has the ability to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old. - Franz Kafka

The youth are the backbone of the country.

The youth are the backbone of the world, and may we live up to the name. Happy International Youth Day.

We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends. - Mary McLeod Bethune

Happy International Youth Day to everyone!

Happy International Youth Day from me and mine to you and yours.

