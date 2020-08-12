International Youth Day 2020: WHO issues advice to youth amid Covid-19; guides on mental health awareness

more-lifestyle

In 1999, the United Nations dedicated International Youth Day to raise awareness, celebrate and bring to the mainstream the voices, actions and initiative, as well as the ‘meaningful, universal and equitable engagement’ of the youth. International Youth Day has been celebrated on the 12 of August annually since the first time it was celebrated in 2000.

This day aims to highlight the importance of the youth for the future as well as for being a driving force for change in current times. Every year the day is given a theme, this year the theme is “Youth Engagement for Global Action”. According ti the UN website, the theme aims to ‘highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.’

Given that this year the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world, the usual activities like concerts, workshops, cultural events and meetings that are organised for International Youth Day and being replaced by a podcast-style discussion which will be hosted by the youth for the youth.

World Health Organization also took to their Instagram to post about the importance of International Youth Day 2020. They wrote about the importance of mental health and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the youth as well, and how they can cope with their issues through a series of infographics. The post was captioned, “It’s International #YouthDay! WHO calls on youth around the to take lead, take action and fight the #COVID19 pandemic for a better future.” The pointers on the posts read:

Young people are also at risk for severe sickness: hospitalization: and death from COVID-19.

Don’t risk your life. Stay home if you are asked to: meet up with friends online or by phone.

Wash your hands and follow guidance from your local authorities.

The Covid-19 situation is a stressful time for everyone: including young people. Chat with or videocall friends and family to stay connected.

Limit how much social media and news you consume. Avoid rumors and misinformation by getting news from trusted sources.

Exercise or meditate at home. Reach out to a trusted adult or professional if you need help.

