Janmashtami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, and more about Krishna Janmashtami

The auspicious Hindu festival of Janmashtami is right around the corner. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami or Srijayanti, the day commemorates the eighth avatar of Vishnu, Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. Devotees of Lord Krishna throng the temples on this day to worship the God and seek his blessings. According to Vedic chronology, this year will mark Lord Krishna's 5250th birthday. The biggest Janmashtami celebrations are held in Mathura, Vrindavan and Dwarka - where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his growing up years. If you and your family are ringing in the festival, scroll through to know its history, significance, date, celebrations and more.

Janmashtami 2023 Date:

Krishna Janmashtami falls on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in Bhadrapada month in India. This year, Janmashtami will fall on two consecutive days - September 6 and 7. According to Drik Panchang, the Nishita Puja time will last from 11:57 pm on September 6 to 12:42 am on September 7. Meanwhile, Ashtami Tithi will start at 3:37 pm on September 6 and end at 4:14 pm on September 7. The Rohini Nakshatra Tithi is from 9:20 am on September 6 to 10:25 am on September 7.

Janmashtami 2023 History and Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, Lord Krishna - Devaki and Vasudev's son - was born on Janmashtami to destroy the demon king of Mathura, Kansa. Kansa was Krishna's Devaki's brother. The demon king had captured his sister and her husband and kept them in prison so that he could kill their children after a prophecy proclaimed that the couple's eighth son would cause Kansa's downfall. Kansa killed off six of their children.

However, at the time of the birth of their seventh child, Balrama, the foetus mystically transferred from Devaki's womb to Princess Rohini's. When their eighth child, Krishna, was born, the entire palace went into a deep slumber. The prison gates magically opened, and Vasudeva rescued the baby to Nand Baba and Yashodha's house in Vrindavan. After making the exchange, Vasudeva returned to the palace with a baby girl and handed her to Kansa. When the evil king tried to kill the baby, she transformed into Durga, warning him about his impending doom. In this way, Krishna grew up in Vrindavan and later killed his uncle, Kansa. Lord Krishna's birth is celebrated as Janmashtami.

Lord Krishna's devotees celebrate the day with great devotion and reverence. He is seen as a symbol of divinity, love, and righteousness. His life and teachings inspire devotees to lead a life based on dharma (righteousness), karma (action), and bhakti (devotion).

Janmashtami 2023 Celebrations:

On Janmashtami, devotees wake up early, take a morning bath, wear new clothes, and observe a fast. They also pray to Lord Krishna to seek his blessings. People adorn their homes with flowers, diyas and lights, while temples are beautifully decorated and lit.

The temples of Mathura and Vrindavan witness the most extravagant and colourful celebrations as Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his growing years there. Devotees perform Raslila to recreate incidents from Krishna's life and to commemorate his love for Radha, and since Krishna was born at midnight, an idol of an infant Krishna is bathed and placed in a cradle at that time.