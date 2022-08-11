Kartik Aaryan wishes Happy Raksha Bandhan to 'hamesha meri raksha karne wali' sister, touches her feet: All pics

Happy Rakhi 2022: Today, siblings all around the globe are celebrating the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan with much pomp. Even Bollywood stars, including Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Ananya Panday, Soha Ali Khan, and more, are ringing in the festival with their siblings and posting special moments on social media. Actor Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram page to drop pictures showing how he and his sister/protector celebrated Rakhi at home.

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share pictures from Rakhi celebrations with his sister, Kritika Tiwari. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor captioned the post, "Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali (Happy Rakhi to my forever protector)." The clicks show Kartik smiling brightly while touching his sister's feet and taking her blessings as she ties a Rakhi on his wrist and performs aarti. Check out the adorable photos below. (Also Read: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your siblings on Rakhi)

While Kartik Aaryan chose a baby pink round neck jumper and black skin-tight denim jeans for celebrating Raksha Bandhan, his sister looked pretty in a floral sleeveless top and flared blue denim jeans. Kartik completed his outfit with a wrist watch, rugged beard, and a side-swept messy hairdo.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film did extremely well at the Box Office and starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in poignant roles. Kartik also has several projects lined up for the future. He has Freddy with Alaya F, Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani, and an untitled Kabir Khan project.

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated today and tomorrow, August 11 and 12. The festival honours the special bond between siblings. On this day, while the sister(s) tie Rakhi on their brother(s) wrists, the brothers promise to protect them. Siblings exchange gifts, have fun banter, and eat delicious sweets to mark the occasion.

How are you celebrating Raksha Bandhan?