Sonam Kapoor celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Arjun Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan: Can't wait for our kids to have same bond

Happy Raksha Bandhan: The festival of Rakhi is here, and Bollywood celebrities are marking the day with their siblings. Actor Sonam Kapoor ringed in the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022 by posting adorable pictures with her brothers, including Arjun Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, on Instagram. The star, who is pregnant with her and Anand Ahuja's first child, has many siblings, and she took to social media to express how special they are in her life. She also pulled their legs in true sibling style for being the eldest member among all her brothers and sisters.

On Thursday, Sonam dropped pictures with her siblings Arjun Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Siddhant Bhambhani, Akshay Marwah, Mohit Marwah, and Rhea Kapoor. The new mom-to-be wished her brothers Happy Rakhi in the caption and added some funny snippets. She revealed that though her brothers are young, they never call her didi and wished for their kids to share the same bond. Keep scrolling to read Sonam's caption. (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor wins the maternity fashion moment in black off-shoulder gown on Koffee With Karan with Arjun Kapoor)

"Happy happy Rakhi my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I've taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can't wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you've refused to call didi except my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant," Sonam wrote in the caption of her Raksha Bandhan post. Check it out here.

Additionally, the post features pictures of her siblings from Sonam Kapoor's wedding, their trips and some snippets from their childhood.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is pregnant with her first child. The actor dropped a gorgeous vintage-style photoshoot to reveal her pregnancy earlier this year and captioned it, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja, announced the happy news in March.