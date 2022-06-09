Birthday girl Sonam Kapoor displays baby bump in ivory blouse and skirt set for regal pregnancy photoshoot

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who celebrates her birthday on June 9, is all set to welcome her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The star, who entered her third trimester recently, turned muse for ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for a pregnancy photoshoot recently. She slipped into an ivory embellished draped blouse and skirt set for the occasion, and her sister, Rhea Kapoor, styled the look. The designers dropped Sonam's photo on their Instagram page and even penned a note appreciating her love for fashion and wished her best for the new phase of her life - motherhood.

On Wednesday, a day before her birthday, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla dropped a regal picture of Sonam Kapoor displaying her baby bump for a pregnancy photoshoot. Posting her photoshoot on their official Instagram page, the designers called Sonam "Muse, Maverick and Mother-to-be." They also penned a note showering her with appreciation. Scroll ahead to check out the post. (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's see-through kaftan for phenomenal maternity photoshoot is worth ₹36k and we are obsessed)

Coming to the photoshoot look, Sonam wore a long trailing multi-panelled dress as a blouse with a satin skirt. Her ensemble is in an ivory shade and displays her growing baby bump. While the blouse features hand-embroidered pearl and several cut-out panels, the chamois satin skirt has delicate sequins and pearls decorated in swirling patterns.

Sonam styled the pregnancy photoshoot look by pairing it with a hand-embroidered statement pearl collar draped onto her shoulders, pearl-adorned pins decorated on her hairdo, statement rings and dainty ear studs. A centre-parted braided hairstyle, sleek black eyeliner, nude lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, glowing skin and blushed cheeks completed the glam picks. Sonam's pregnancy glow acted as the icing on top of it all.

Meanwhile, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's note for Sonam reads, "We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you."