Karva Chauth 2021: City-wise moon rise time for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, others

Observed by married Hindu women, predominantly in northern India, the festival of Karva Chauth is celebrated with great pomp and show where women fast from sunrise till sunset, without consuming even a drop of water, and prayer for the long lives of their respective husbands. Red in the dominant colour when women dress up for Karva Chauth in ethnic attires, apply mehndi or henna, chant prayers and pass around Karvas or earthen pots among themselves as a part of ritual ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated four days after Purnima in the month of Kartika. This year Karva Chauth will be celebrated by the Hindu community on October 24 and the day-long fast is ended by sighting the full moon.

Check out the city-wise list below to know the moon rise time on October 24, for the end of Karva Chauth fast in India:

Delhi: 8:00 pm

Mumbai: 8:47 pm

Lucknow: 7:56 pm

Noida: 8:07 pm

Gurugram: 8:08 pm

Jaipur: 8:17 pm

Dehradun: 8:00 pm

Mathura: 8:08 pm

Bengaluru: 8:39 pm

Patna: 7:42 pm

Amritsar: 8:10 pm

Agra: 8:07 pm

Aligarh: 8:06 pm

Meerut: 8:05 pm

Gorakhpur: 7:47 pm

Saharanpur: 8:03 pm

Bareily: 7:59 pm

Rampur: 8:00 pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In other cities as well, the moon is expected to be sighted around 8:07 pm. To observe the nirjala vrat or day-long fast, the women wake up early before sunrise to eat 'sargi' - a meal usually prepared by their mother-in-law that usually consists of vermicelli, milk and dry fruits.

Then, they start fasting early in the day and break only after the full moon is sighted by their naked eye in the night sky. After worshipping the moon, the husband feeds food and water to the wife and she breaks the fast.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter