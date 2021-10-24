Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Fasting Hindu women to sight the full moon

This Sunday marks Karva Chauth, which is that time of the year when married women from Hindu community fast from sunrise till sunset, without consuming even a drop of water and pray for the long lives of their husband. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in India especially in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

This year Karva Chauth will be celebrated by the Hindu community on October 24 and the day-long fast will end by sighting the full moon. Red is the dominant colour which women choose to dress up for the Karva Chauth festivities. They wear ethnic clothes, apply mehendi or henna, chant prayers and pass around Karvas or earthen pots among themselves as a part of ritual ceremony before sighting the moon.