Karwa Chauth 2022 rituals: Sargi and Mehendi to moon sighting and breaking fast, know all about important rituals

The auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is right around the corner. It is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month, and this year, it falls on October 13. The festival holds much significance for married Hindu women, especially from North India, who observe a strict fast on this day to pray for prosperity, safety and long life for their husbands. Karwa Chauth is mainly observed in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. On this day, married women keep a nirjala vrat (fast) without drinking water or eating food. They break the fast in the evening - after the moonrise - by praying to the moon and looking at their husbands' faces. They also worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha on this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the Karwa Chauth, married women also follow several significant rituals to make their fast and the festival more meaningful. Read on to know all about them.

Applying Mehendi and Alta

Married women apply Mehendi or henna on their hands and Alta (also known as Mahawar) on their feet to prepare for the Karwa Chauth festival. These are a significant part of traditional Hindu rituals.

(Also Read: Karwa Chauth Date 2022: Is Karwa Chauth on Oct 13 or 14? Know upavasa time, moonrise)

Observing a day-long fast

Women observe a strict fast during the Karwa Chauth festival from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the long life, prosperity and safety of their husbands. During the vrat, they don't drink water or eat any food the entire day. Some men and unmarried women also keep this fast for their significant others.

Karwa Chauth Shringar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Married women get ready like new brides before beginning the Karwa Chauth puja and initiating the auspicious rituals. They wear new clothes (preferably in red colour) and do solah shringar as a part of traditional rituals - it signifies a happy marriage.

Karwa Chauth Katha and Puja

Before breaking the fast, married women get together to listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha and perform puja in the evening. They also pray to Goddess Parvati for the long life of their husband and happy married life.

Karwa Chauth Sargi

Karwa Chauth sargi is one of the most important rituals of this festival. It is a special thali containing different food items and gifts given to married women by their mother-in-law. During Karwa Chauth, women get up early in the morning, take a bath and have sargi before sunrise.

Breaking the fast and sighting the moon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Women break their nirjala fast in the evening on Karwa Chauth after sighting the moon. They look at the moon through a sieve or a transparent cloth, pray and make offerings (Arghya), and drink water from their husband's hands to break the vrat. After this, they have food prepared at home.

Karwa Chauth Baya

Baya is a special Karwa Chauth gift that the daughter-in-law sends to her mother-in-law. It has dresses, jewellery, food, utensils and other gifts. Married women observing fast offer this to seek the blessings of their mother-in-law.