Karwa Chauth 2023: 5 thoughtful gift ideas to make your partner feel loved

Karwa Chauth, the auspicious festival celebrating marital love, is just around the corner and the ladies are already busy with the preparations, from deciding on mendi designs to choosing traditional outfits. The festival is held on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, on 1 November, the important occasion is marked with much fanfare and fervour. Also known as Karak Chaturthi, women dress traditionally, apply mehendi on their hands, practice special customs and pray for wealth, safety and long life for their husbands on this day.

In modern times, husbands also keep fast for their wives well-being. Karwa Chauth, a special day for married couples in India, is not only a celebration of love but also a time to express your affection and appreciation for your partner. Choosing the perfect thoughtful gift can be a beautiful way to make this day even more memorable. Here are some heartfelt Karwa Chauth gift ideas that will show your love and care for your significant other. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2023: Dos and don'ts for husbands during wife's fasting )

Thoughtful Karwa Chauth Gift Ideas

1. Roses and chocolates

Who doesn't love roses and chocolates? This romantic gift option is always a safe idea when you are not sure what to get your wife. Make this Karwa Chauth extra sweet with the deliciousness of your partner's favourite chocolates. The icing on the cake would be a bunch of red roses or other flowers that your partner likes. They will definitely have a cloud-nine moment and their Karwa Chauth will undoubtedly be more memorable.

2. Handwritten letter

You don't have to break the bank to make your partner feel special, even a piece of paper adorned with your feelings in words can do the magic. In the age of WhatsApp and texting, handwritten letters hold a special value. Gifts are nice, but love letters are a more lasting expression of affection. In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we often forget to praise or cherish the special people in our lives and Karwa Chauth is the perfect opportunity to put your heart on paper. Whenever your partner reads the letter, they will feel your love and affection for them. So grab a pen and paper and put your feelings into words.

3. Memory book

What could be better than a stroll down memory lane? Create a beautiful memory book with your spouse and your favourite photos. You can also categorise images by memorable occasions (your wedding, first date, etc.) or add heartfelt notes. Each page can be seen as a collage of moments.

4. Subscription services

If your partner is a movie buff or loves binge-watching TV shows, then we have the perfect gift idea for you. From Netflix to Amazon Prime, our lives now revolve around subscriptions. You can get your partner a subscription to their favourite OTT platform or get her a spa subscription that she can use as she likes. If your partner loves reading, you can also get her a subscription to her favourite magazine.

5. Timeless jewellery

When it comes to gifts, jewellery is one of the most popular options. No matter what mood your wife is in, you can brighten it up by giving her timeless pieces of jewellery. You can get her a necklace, a pair of earrings or any other timeless piece that she will treasure all her life. You can also give your partner a piece of jewellery engraved with their name or initials, or even both of your initials. This could be a bracelet, a necklace or a bespoke piece of jewellery.

