Karwa Chauth 2023: Dos and don'ts for husbands during wife's fasting

Karwa Chauth 2023: The festival of marital love, Karwa Chauth, is just around the corner. Also known as Karaka Chaturthi, it is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated by women in northern and western India. The festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, which typically corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on November 1. It is a significant fasting ritual in which married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. In modern times, however, husbands also fast for their wives' long lives. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2023: How to celebrate the first Karwa Chauth? Top rituals and traditions for newly married couples ) On Karwa Chauth the focus is often on the wives, husbands also play a significant role in making this day special. (Freepik)

On this day, women dress in traditional attire, apply mehndi (henna) and gather to participate in rituals and prayers. The fast is broken only after seeing the moon, usually with the help of a sieve. While it is primarily a day of devotion and love expressed by wives, husbands also have a role to play. If your wife is fasting, there are some things you can do to make her experience more fulfilling. Here are some do's and don'ts for husbands to support and participate in this meaningful observance.

Dos and don'ts for husbands during wife's Karwa Chauth fasting

1. Dos

Make sure that your spouse eats a healthy meal before fasting and eats items that are high in energy (you can usually count on carbohydrates).

Make sure that she is properly hydrated before starting the fast and has consumed enough water and drinks such as lassi, chaach or coconut water to prevent fatigue, dry mouth and headaches later on.

Spend quality time. If possible, take a break from working to spend time with your wife to show her she is cherished and loved.

Express your gratitude for all her efforts and love. Recognising your wife's efforts and sacrifices during the fast is a great way to show your appreciation for her love and devotion.

Take an active part in the festivities. Although you are not required to fast, consider refraining from eating elaborate meals in front of your fasting wife out of respect.

2. Don'ts:

Keep your wife's mind off food. During the hours that coincide with mealtime, plan an interactive activity, watch your favourite film, read, listen to music or plant trees. To distract her from the fact that she hasn't eaten, the plan is to divert her focus and keep her mind busy rather than idle.

Don't put pressure on your wife to fast. If for some reason your wife is unable or unwilling to fast, don't put pressure on her to do so. Alternatively, if she fasts but is unable to finish, encourage her to eat and offer support.

Avoid arguments or negativity on this auspicious day, and try to maintain a happy and harmonious atmosphere at home.

Don't make your wife fast if she's unwell, as it's no secret that she needs to eat to give her body the nutrients it needs to keep going. If your wife is pregnant or has an underlying medical condition, make sure you get her doctor's permission before fasting.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!