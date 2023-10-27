Karwa Chauth 2023: The festival time is here. It is that time of the year again and we cannot keep calm. After Navratri, Karwa Chauth is knocking on the doors, and we are already counting days to celebrate the beautiful festival. Karwa Chauth is celebrated during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the Hindu month of Kartik. Lord shiva and Lord Ganesha are worshipped during this time by married women. Karwa Chauth is usually observed by the married women of the family who keep fast since sunrise and till moonrise and pray for the long life of their husband and children.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Tips to celebrate for long distance couple(HT File Photo)

On Karwa Chauth, the women keep fast and after moonrise, see the moon and then accept water and food from their husband and break their fast. This beautiful ritual is mostly observed by the women of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. This can be a difficult time for couples who are staying away from each other. But we have got you covered. Here are a few ways by which long distance couples can celebrate this day as well.

Sending gifts: Nothing makes a person feel more special than receiving gifts from their loved ones. On this special day, send personalised gifts to your spouse and let them know how much they mean to you.

Plan the day together: Instead of being sad about not being together on the special day, plan the festivities together. From decorating the Karwa Chauth thali to deciding how to break the fast, spend the day together organising everything.

Video calls: It is possible to perform Karwa Chauth rituals on the video call as well. Deck up in your festive attire and watch the moon together over a video call and break the fast together.

Talk to each other: Karwa Chauth celebrates the love that a couple shares. It is important to stay back and talk to each other. Share special moments and have a good laugh. Stay back and have a meal together over the video call.

