Karwa Chauth 2025: Complete samagri list, sargi shubh muhurat and step-by-step rituals for successful Karwa Chauth puja

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is an important festival celebrated by married women across India, especially in the northern states. This year, the auspicious festival falls on Friday, October 10. On this day, women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the health, happiness, and long life of their husbands. Here’s a complete samagri list of essential items needed to perform the Karwa Chauth pooja. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025: When is Karwa Chauth? Know correct date, puja muhurat, moonrise and fasting time ) Karwa Chauth 2025: Check out essential items, auspicious timings and rituals for Karwa Chauth puja.(Gemini)

Karwa Chauth 2025 muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi begins at 10:54 PM on October 9 and ends at 7:38 PM on October 10. The most auspicious time for performing the Karwa Chauth Puja is during Pradosh Kaal, with evening rituals traditionally observed from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM this year.

Karwa Chauth 2025 puja samagri list

Devotees getting ready for the Karwa Chauth puja should keep the following essentials handy:

Chauth Mata Photo for worship

Puja thali: Includes a diya (lamp), incense sticks, fresh flowers, and kumkum (vermilion)

Nine sringar items: Traditional beauty items for the goddess, such as saree, comb, sindoor, bangles, mehendi, nail polish, bindi, and more

Karwa Chauth sees married women fasting from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' well-being.

Naivedya (Offerings): Fruits, sweets, kheer, and other prasad items

Red cloth: To drape over the stool where Chauth Mata’s photo is placed

Sieve (Chalni): Used during the moon-sighting ritual

Karwa (Earthen Pot): Filled with water or milk, often with coins or other small offerings inside

Karwa Chauth katha book: To recite the story and significance of the fast

How to perform Karwa Chauth 2025 puja

Step 1: Women begin their fast before sunrise, starting with sargi, the pre-dawn meal traditionally given by the mother-in-law.

Step 2: In the evening, gather for the puja using either a drawing of Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata on a wall or a printed image, both representing Goddess Parvati.

Step 3: Perform the puja together, listening to or reciting the Karwa Chauth Mahatmya Katha, which explains the spiritual significance of the fast.

Step 4: Offer the Karwa (Karak), filled with water or milk and often containing coins or precious stones, to a Brahmin or a Suhagan (married woman) as a form of daan (charity).

Step 5: Once the moon rises, perform the sieve ritual, offer prayers to Lord Chandra (Moon God), and seek his blessings.

Step 6: Break the fast by drinking water from the husband’s hands, marking the end of the Karwa Chauth rituals.