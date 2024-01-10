Lal Bahadur Shastri's 58th death anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by India's second Prime Minister

An inspiring leader, politician and a man of principles, India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri left behind a rich legacy of honesty, integrity and humility, which is worth emulating. Born in Mughalsarai, Varanasi, Shastri not only shared his birth date with the Father of Nation but was also deeply influenced by his principles. His iconic slogan - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, which he coined to motivate both the soldiers and the farmers, when India went to war with Pakistan in 1965, is still fondly remembered. He served as India's PM between 1964-66. (Also read: 10 inspiring January quotes to start the New Year on a positive note) Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary: Inspiring quotes(HT Archives)

Known to lead a life of simplicity and minimalism, Shastri and his family joined citizens in skipping a meal for weeks, in response to US's threat to cut supplies of wheat amid India-Pak war. Lal Bahadur Shastri breathed his last in Tashkent on January 11, 1966.

Top inspiring quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri

Here are inspiring quotes by the leader on the occasion of his death anniversary:

1. We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world."

2. We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country."

3. India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.

4. I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself.

5. Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.

6. We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference.

7. We cannot afford to spend millions and millions over nuclear arms when there is poverty and unemployment all around us.

8. There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go.

9. We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to better, fuller, and richer life.

10. We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.