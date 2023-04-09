Laylat al-Qadr or Laylat-ul-Qadr, also known as the Night of Decree or Night of Power, is considered one of the most important nights in the Islamic calendar as Muslims believe it to be the night in Ramadan (Ramazan, Ramzaan or Ramzan) when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Allah through the Angel Jibril (Gabriel). The exact date of Laylat al-Qadr is not known but it is believed to occur during the last ten nights of Ramadan, specifically on an odd-numbered night, such as the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of the Holy month.

Laylat-ul-Qadr 2023 date in India: Here's when Indian Muslims will mark Night of Decree or Night of Power this Ramadan (Photo by Thirdman on Pexels)

Muslims believe that worship and good deeds performed on this night are more valuable than those performed on any other night of the year and that the rewards for such deeds are multiplied many times over. Muslims around the world observe Laylat al-Qadr by engaging in extra prayers, recitation of the Quran and charitable acts while many also spend the night in worship and contemplation, seeking forgiveness and blessings from Allah.

The Quran refers to Laylat al-Qadr in Surah Al-Qadr (97:1-5), which states:

"In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful Verily! We have sent it (this Quran) down in the Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr). And what will make you know what the Night of Decree is? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. Therein descend the angels and the Ruh (Jibril) by Allah's Permission with all Decrees, Peace! until the appearance of dawn."

These verses indicate the significance and importance of Laylat al-Qadr in the Islamic faith. There are several hadiths (sayings of Prophet Muhammad) that mention the significance and rewards of Laylat al-Qadr. Abu Hurairah RA reported that the Prophet (peace be upon him) said, "Whoever establishes the prayers on the night of Qadr out of sincere faith and hoping to attain Allah's rewards (not to show off), then all his past sins will be forgiven." (Sahih Bukhari)

Ibn Abbas reported that the Prophet (peace be upon him) said, "Search for Laylat al-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten nights of Ramadan." (Sahih Bukhari). These hadiths emphasize the importance of seeking forgiveness and performing good deeds on Laylat al-Qadr and the immense rewards and blessings that can be obtained by doing so.

In India, Muslims will begin searching for Laylatul Qadr from Wednesday, April 12, 2023 which will be the 21st Night of Ramadan. April 14, 16, 18 and 20th will mark the 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th nights of Ramadan 2023 respectively. These nights of Shab-e-Qadr are also the time when Muslims amplify their prayers and good deeds as it is believed that during Ramadan, all the devils are locked up with chains in hell, no one can disturb those who are busy praying to Allah as the gates of Jannah (Paradise) are opened and the gates of Jahannum (hell) are locked up along with the devils.

It is called the Night of Power as some Islamic scholars define the meaning of ‘Qadr’ as ‘power,’ indicating the greatness of the honour and might of the night where the righteous deeds performed during this night are far more powerful than they would be on any other night. It is also called the Night of Decree as some Islamic scholars define ‘Qadr’ as ‘destiny/decree’ as this is believed to be the night in which the destiny of each person was decided i.e. a person’s sustenance, lifespan and other critical matters of good and evil and even the pilgrimage of the pilgrim would be sealed for the coming year as Allah will decide ‘so-and-so will perform pilgrimage’.

Hence, the Night of Decree marks all the affairs of lifespan, deeds, creation and provision that are decreed on Laylatul-Qadr in the month of Ramadan and will come to pass in the coming year.