When the moon passes through the Earth's shadow on late October 28 or early October 29 between 01:06 and 02:23 IST, a partial lunar eclipse will take place and will be seen from wherever the moon is above the horizon including Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, Oceania and it will be visible in the south-western sky from New Delhi in India. Lunar eclipses are awe-inspiring events and this October, we will be witnessing a partial lunar eclipse, which occurs when the moon partially passes through the Earth's shadow, causing only a part of it to turn reddish-brown. Lunar eclipse 2023: List of dos and don'ts to follow while watching the celestial event (Photo by Benjamin Voros on Unsplash)

To watch a partial lunar eclipse you simply need to go out, look up and savour the experience as the moon gradually changes in appearance and colour during the eclipse. However, here are some dos and don'ts so that you can have a safe and enjoyable experience while watching the partial lunar eclipse, appreciating the wonders of the celestial event without any harm or hindrance -

Do check the date and time of the partial lunar eclipse in your location so that you don't miss it.

Do find a dark spot and choose a location away from city lights and light pollution for the best visibility.

Do dress up warmly, especially if you plan to be outside for an extended period as the October chill is already in the air.

Do bring in snacks and water and stay hydrated and comfortable by having them.

Do the set up early by going to your viewing spot well in advance and ensure you don't miss the eclipse's various stages.

Do the research and understand the different phases of a partial lunar eclipse to appreciate the event fully.

Don't wait until the last minute though lunar eclipses can be long events yet be prepared to spend some time outside to observe the entire phenomenon.

If you have a camera, do consider taking photos to capture the moment.

Don't look directly at the sun both during a solar and lunar eclipse as looking at the sun without proper eye protection can cause eye damage.

Don't use flashlights but if you need light, use a red flashlight or cover a regular flashlight with red cellophane to preserve your night vision and reduce light pollution.

Don't use strong artificial light instead, minimise the use of artificial lighting in your vicinity as it can hinder your ability to see the eclipse.

Do use binoculars or telescopes if you have access to them as they can enhance your viewing experience.

Don't rely on weather forecasts but you can check it to be prepared for the possibility of clouds obstructing your view.

Don't be impatient as sometimes the lunar eclipse can take a while to reach its most impressive phase, so be patient and enjoy the process.

