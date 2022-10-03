Maha Ashtami 2022: Know auspicious time to do Kanya Pujan, special muhurats forming on Ashtami, and Maha Navami tithi

Maha Ashtami, also known as Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, is one of the most important days of Navratri and Durga Puja. It is celebrated as the eighth day of Navratri and the third day of Durga Puja across the country by Hindus. The festival is marked with much pomp, and devotees of Maa Durga follow old traditions and rituals on this day, including Kanya Pujan or Kanjak Puja, Sandhi Puja, Mahasnan, and more. The eighth avatar of Maa Durga, Goddess Mahagauri, is worshipped during the Ashtami. This year, Maha Ashtami falls on an extremely auspicious day full of shubh muhurats and important yogas, perfect for doing important tasks. So, we decided to list these timings for you alongside the tithi for Maha Navami that follows Maha Ashtami festivities.

When does Maha Ashtami Tithi begin?

This year, Maa Durga's devotees are marking Maha Ashtami on October 3, Monday. However, according to Drik Panchang, the tithi for Maha Ashtami began at 06:47 pm on Sunday, October 2 and will end at 04:37 pm on October 03, Monday.

What are the special muhurats forming on Ashtami and the holy time for Kanya Pujan?

On Maha Ashtami, worshippers of Maa Shakti welcome young unmarried girls inside their homes for Kanjak/Kanya Pujan, as they are considered the divine manifestations of the Goddess. They worship these young girls, tie a holy thread on their wrists, wash their feet, put tilak on their foreheads, and offer them a red dupatta and specially-prepared prasad comprising of puri, halva and black grams. The Kumari Puja is an age-old tradition and is considered one of the most important rituals of Maha Ashtami. (Also Read: Navratri 2022: When is Maha Ashtami and Navami in Navratri? Know date, shubh muhurat, Parana time and other details)

This year, during Maha Ashtami, Kanya Pujan and havan should be performed from the morning of October 3 till 3:59 pm. Additionally, the Maha Navami Kanya Pujan can be performed from the morning of October 4 till 1:33 pm.

Another shubh muhurat, the Maha Ashtami Shobhana, falls during Ashtami tithi. Drik Panchang says that Shobhana muhurat is considered good for most auspicious activities. Hence, it is included in the special muhurat timings. It began at 5:14 pm on October 2 and will continue till 02:22 pm on October 3.

Maha Navami Tithi:

This year, Maha Navami falls on October 4, Tuesday. Devotees of Goddess Shakti worship Maa Siddhidatri, an avatar of Maa Durga, on this day. According to Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi will begin at 04:37 pm on October 3, Monday, and last till 02:20 pm on October 4, Tuesday.

