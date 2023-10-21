Maha Navami 2023: Date, history, puja timings, significance, celebration and all you need to know

Maha Navami 2023: The ninth day of Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navami, is a highly significant Hindu festival celebrated with fervent worship, rituals and festivities in honour of Goddess Durga's victory over evil. It falls on the ninth day of Ashwin's Shukla paksha. Maha Navami, also known as Navami, marks the end of the nine-day fast of Navratri. This day is set aside for the worship of Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that Durga Maa made her final attack on the demon Mahishaura on the ninth day of the festival and defeated him the next morning, on Vijayadashmi. From date, and history to significance, here is all you need to know about this auspicious occasion.

When is Maha Navami 2023?

Maha Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, puja timing, celebration and more(Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Indian month of Ashwina, Maha Navami is celebrated on the Navam i.e. the 9th day of Shukla paksha. This year, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated from October 15 to October 24 and the last day of Sharad Navratri is revered as Maha Navami of Durga Navami. Therefore, the Navami will be celebrated on Monday, October 23. According to Drik Pachang, the Navami tithi will begin at 7:58 pm on October 22 while it will end at 5:44 pm on October 23, 2023.

Maha Navami history

Maha Navami, the ninth day of Sharad Navratri, has historical and mythological significance as it commemorates the penultimate day of Goddess Durga's battle with the buffalo demon Mahishasura. It is believed that on this day the Goddess defeated the demon in her angry form, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. In recognition of this, Goddess Durga is worshipped during Maha Navami celebrations as Mahishasuramardhini, or 'She Who Killed Mahishasura'.

Significance of Maha Navami

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maha Navami, the ninth day of Sharad Navratri, holds profound significance as it symbolizes the peak of the goddess's divine energy and marks the triumph of good over evil. Devotees worship Goddess Durga with great devotion, believing that her blessings on this day bring strength, protection, and prosperity. It is a time for reflection, cultural celebrations, and the culmination of the nine-day festival, setting the stage for the victory of righteousness celebrated on Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

Maha Navami celebrations

Maha Navami is a day of diverse celebrations and rituals. In some regions, Goddess Durga is worshipped in her Saraswati avatar, symbolizing wisdom and education. In South India, Ayudh Puja is prominent, with the worship of Goddess Saraswati alongside musical instruments, books, and religious scriptures. North and East India observe Kanya Puja, where young girls symbolizing Durga's forms are honoured with rituals and gifts. Homa rituals and the Batthukamna festival are also observed in various areas, while West Bengal celebrates Maha Navami with special pujas and Durga Puja festivities, including traditional rituals, sindoor khela, and the exchange of sweets and gifts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!